Surat based porn film maker arrested in Mumbai pornography racket case

Mumbai: The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested another porn film maker in connection with a pornography racket it busted recently. Tanvir Hasmi, 40 alias Tan has been arrested from Surat in Gujrat taking the total number of arrested accused in the case to nine. The crime branch has already arrested actor model Gehana Vasisth in the case.

According to the police, Hasmi used is a maker and director of porn films and supplies them to pornographic sites. Confirming his arrested Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of Property cell said, "He will be produced before the court today along with the other accused whose police custody is ending today".

Following the racket was busted, two models have come forward and complained that they too have been duped by some of the accused, who forced them to act in pornographic movies. Based on their complaints the Malvani police registered separate offences under the IPC sections of obscenity and cheating along with relevant sections of the Information Technology act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) act.