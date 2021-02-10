Surat based porn film maker arrested in Mumbai pornography racket case

Mumbai: The property cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested another porn film maker in connection with a pornography racket it busted recently. Tanvir Hasmi, 40 alias Tan has been arrested from Surat in Gujrat taking the total number of arrested accused in the case to nine. The crime branch has already arrested actor model Gehana Vasisth in the case.
According to the police, Hasmi used is a maker and director of porn films and supplies them to pornographic sites. Confirming his arrested Kedari Pawar, senior inspector of Property cell said, "He will be produced before the court today along with the other accused whose police custody is ending today".
Following the racket was busted, two models have come forward and complained that they too have been duped by some of the accused, who forced them to act in pornographic movies. Based on their complaints the Malvani police registered separate offences under the IPC sections of obscenity and cheating along with relevant sections of the Information Technology act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) act.
The 29-year-old model and complainant in one of the case alleged that the main accused Yasmin Khan alias Rowa allegedly made her sign a contract and told her to make a nude scene with co-actors. When she refused, Khan allegedly threatened her to file a police complaint against her after which she performed a nude scene, alleged the model. The shooting took place in December last year but she came to know in January this year after the video got uploaded on a porn side.
Last week the crime branch busted a racket involved in recording pornographic videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising role in web series.
The crime branch has already arrested Vasisth and model's coordinator Umesh Kamat, 35 in the case. According to the police, Vasisth runs a production house and which sends pornographic videos to Kamat who then upload these videos on a porn site using foreign IP addresses. Vasisth legal team has denied all charges and claimed she have made only erotic movies. While Kamat is currently employed with a production house in the United Kingdom.