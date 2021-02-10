Mumbai: Model complains of being forced to make porn videos

Day's after busting an alleged pornographic racket, involving the recording of pornographic videos of newcomers on the pretext of promising a role in a web series, a model has come forward and alleged that she had been cheated in a similar way. The 29-year-old model alleged that the main accused in the case had allegedly made her act in a porn film after threatening her.

In her complaint, the model alleged that the main accused Yasmin Khan, alias Rowa, allegedly made her sign a contract and told her to act nude scenes with co-actors. When she refused, Khan allegedly threatened her of filing a police complaint against her, after which she performed the nude scene, alleged the model. The shooting took place in December last year at a flat in Malad.

According to her statement to the police, many people have alerted her about her sexual scenes being uploaded on a pornographic website. The model has won a beauty contest in Jharkhand.

Following her complaint, the Malvani police booked Khan and her husband under the IPC sections of obscenity and cheating along with relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

On Tuesday, the property cell arrested Khan's husband Shaan Banerji, alias Dipankar Khasnavis, 36, for allegedly running a porn site along with his wife. Confirming his arrest, senior inspector of the property cell, Kedari Pawar said, "He was produced before the court on Tuesday, which granted him police custody till February 10.”

The crime branch has already arrested model and actor Gehana Vasisth and the model's coordinator Umesh Kamat, 35, in the case. According to the police, Vasisth runs a production house and records and sends pornographic videos to Kamat, who then upload these videos on porn sites using foreign IP addresses. Vasisth’s legal team has denied all charges and claimed she has made only erotic movies. Kamat allegedly worked for a celebrity businessman.

Last week, the property cell busted a pornographic racket and arrested five people from a bungalow in Madh, Malvani, while they were allegedly shooting a porn film. Along with Yasmeen, the other four are identified as actors Arish Shaikh, Bhanu Thakur, photographer Monu Sharma, and creative director Pratibha Nalawade.