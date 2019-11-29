Supriya Sule 'rightful heir' to Sharad Pawar's 'great' legacy: Milind Deora

She is effective because she believes that social work & policy change are the paths to political empowerment. I share these values & admire her for staying the course," Deora tweeted.

The former Mumbai South MP made the comment while replying to a tweet. Sule is a three-time MP from Baramati in Pune district, the bastion of the Pawars.

Media reports in the past have claimed there being a race between Sule and her cousin, former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, over inheriting the 79-year-old NCP patriarch's legacy.

Pawar, whose career spans over 52 years, has been a four-time chief minister of Maharashtra and also served as a minister in the Union cabinet where he handled key portfolios like defence and agriculture. He co-founded the NCP after quitting the Congress in 1999.

The NCP, which spent last five years in the opposition, is a key constituent of the three-pary alliance, Maha Vikas Aghadi, which formed government in Maharashtra on Thursday.

The Shiv Sena and the Congress are the other main partners in the governing coalition.