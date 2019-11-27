Sharad Pawar has forgiven Ajit Pawar after he admitted his 'mistake': NCP leader Nawab Malik

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has also said that he was with NCP and is still with the party "I have already said that I was with NCP and I am with NCP. Have they expelled me? Have you heard or read this anywhere? I am still with NCP", Pawar told reporters.

Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister on Tuesday afternoon merely three days after he took oath in a controversial turn of events. NCP has earlier replaced Ajit Pawar as legislature party leader with Jayant Patil.

Sharad Pawar has earlier said that Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the NCP.

On Tuesday, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena announced that Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28.