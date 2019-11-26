Nawab Malik tweets couplet to reaffirm resolve to win

Mumbai: Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday posted a motivational couplet on Twitter to send across a message that nothing could deter them from succeeding.
Malik’s tweet came at a time when the NCP has been facing crisis, with senior leader Ajit Pawar rebelling against the Sharad Pawar-led party and supporting the BJP to form government in the state.
“Agar falak ko zid hai bijliyan girane ki, to hamein bhi zid hai wahin par ashiyaan basane ki... Hum honge kaamyaab!” (unfazed by challenges like lightning strike, we are also determined to up our abode there...we will succeed), Malik tweeted.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also took to his Twitter handle to post a message: “History is Past Politics and Politics is Present History,” implying that the current political drama will be an important chapter in the history of the state.
The Sena’s Rajya Sabha member has of late been posting tweets to hit out at the BJP, with which his party broke its three-decade-long ties after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post.
