Nawab Malik tweets couplet to reaffirm resolve to win

“Agar falak ko zid hai bijliyan girane ki, to hamein bhi zid hai wahin par ashiyaan basane ki... Hum honge kaamyaab!” (unfazed by challenges like lightning strike, we are also determined to up our abode there...we will succeed), Malik tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also took to his Twitter handle to post a message: “History is Past Politics and Politics is Present History,” implying that the current political drama will be an important chapter in the history of the state.

The Sena’s Rajya Sabha member has of late been posting tweets to hit out at the BJP, with which his party broke its three-decade-long ties after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post.