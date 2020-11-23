Supreme Court adjourns plea for Central Bureau of Investigation probe to next week

The Supreme Court adjourned to the next week a plea for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe or an investigation by court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the Palghar lynching of two Sadhus by a local mob last April.

The Maharashtra government had earlier informed the apex court that all the guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter on request by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

"Departmental enquiry was ordered against the police personnel who have been prima-facie found negligent and derelict in the performance of their duties in handling the incident and preventing the commission of a crime at and around the time of the incident," the Maharashtra government had submitted in a status report.

Earlier, the top court had asked Maharashtra to bring on record the chargesheet and details of the inquiry against police officials in connection with the Palghar mob lynching incident.

Three persons, including two sadhus and their driver, were killed by a mob on the night of April 16 in Palghar's Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. The three were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amidst the lockdown.