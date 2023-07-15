 Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSupreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

The apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing Malik’s special leave petition against the Bombay HC’s order of May 2 adjourning his medical bail petition to June 6, which will now be listed after two weeks.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Bombay High Court refused to grant NCP leader Nawab Malik interim bail on medical grounds and directed the matter to be heard on its merits, the Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in a petition filed by him in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case against him. Malik was arrested on February 23 last year.

The apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing Malik’s special leave petition against the Bombay HC’s order of May 2 adjourning his medical bail petition to June 6, which will now be listed after two weeks.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that with the Bombay HC rejecting his interim bail on medical grounds is now infructuous. Justice Khanna allowed Malik’s counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal to challenge the rejection of medical bail.

Read Also
Bombay HC Rejects Nawab Malik's Bail Plea On Medical Grounds In Connection With Money Laundering...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract...

Navi Mumbai: APMC Police Nabs Manager & Waiters For Indulging In Obscene Activities To Attract...

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Navi Mumbai: Former Vashi Corporator Discusses Civic Issues With NMMC Commissioner

Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Mom Convicted Of Killing Newborn; Notes Conviction On Basis Of...

Bombay HC Grants Bail To Mom Convicted Of Killing Newborn; Notes Conviction On Basis Of...

Buzz By The Bay: Yash Birla Is More Than Designer Clothes & Muscular Physique

Buzz By The Bay: Yash Birla Is More Than Designer Clothes & Muscular Physique