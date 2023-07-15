Supreme Court Adjourns NCP Leader Nawab Malik’s Plea In ED Case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after the Bombay High Court refused to grant NCP leader Nawab Malik interim bail on medical grounds and directed the matter to be heard on its merits, the Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in a petition filed by him in the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering case against him. Malik was arrested on February 23 last year.

The apex court bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Bela M Trivedi and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing Malik’s special leave petition against the Bombay HC’s order of May 2 adjourning his medical bail petition to June 6, which will now be listed after two weeks.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said that with the Bombay HC rejecting his interim bail on medical grounds is now infructuous. Justice Khanna allowed Malik’s counsel senior advocate Kapil Sibal to challenge the rejection of medical bail.

