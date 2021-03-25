Supply cut, leakages, and thefts: Mira Bhayandar stares at an acute water crisis this summer

If the sweltering March heat was not agonizing enough, residents of the twin-city are not spared the nuisance water cuts which is bound to aggravate during the peak summer season even as the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) remains helpless in solving the water woes.

As pipes run dry, there is no respite for citizens in most of the areas as the frequency of water supply continues to be limited at once in 60 to 65 hours. As against the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 211 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (125 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD) water supply authority.

However, the actual supply hovers below 180 MLD owing to a 24 hour supply suspension every fortnight which has been imposed in the Thane district. Moreover, the quantum of water supplied by MIDC is said to be restricted to not more than 95 MLD, this in addition to leakages, unaccounted supply, and theft which further aggravates the water woes of the region.