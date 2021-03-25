Mira-Bhayandar: Auto driver loses Rs 33,000 to debit card fraud on pretext of offering help to withdraw cash

Con artists seem to be having a free run in the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police. A 29-year-old auto-rickshaw driver became the latest victim of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) crooks after he lost Rs. 33,000 to a debit card fraud.

According to the contents of the FIR registered at the Virar police station, an unidentified crook fled with the auto-rickshaw drivers debit card and the knowledge of its Personal Identification Number (PIN) under the pretext of helping him withdraw money.

The incident was reported from the ATM booth of a reputed multinational bank in the Keshav Nagar area of Virar (east) when Ravindra Khandekar went there to withdraw money using his debit card on Tuesday evening After encountering glitches in the withdrawal, the crook posing as a customer-in queue, stepped in and under the pretext of offering help, he apparently kept observing the PIN that the victim was entering in the system after punching the card.