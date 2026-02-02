Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash; Video

Sunetra Pawar Chooses To Sit On Floor With Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Family, Shares Grief After Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Plane Crash |

In the days following the tragic death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Maharashtra, his wife Sunetra Pawar arrived in Satara on Monday to pay tribute and stand by families affected by the tragedy.

Her visit came amid an outpouring of grief across the state, as political leaders, security personnel and citizens continue to mourn the loss of a senior leader whose public life spanned decades.

Tribute at Karad to Maharashtra’s First Chief Minister

Sunetra Pawar first visited Karad, where she paid her respects to Yashwantrao Chavan, regarded as a towering figure in Maharashtra’s political history. The quiet tribute reflected the family’s connection to the state’s legacy of leadership and service.

Locals present at the site described the moment as deeply emotional, with Sunetra Pawar offering prayers in silence before leaving for her next visit.

Visit to Bodyguard Vidip Jadhav’s Home

After Karad, Sunetra Pawar travelled to the home of Ajit Pawar’s government bodyguard Vidip Jadhav. Jadhav was among the security personnel present at the time of the fatal plane crash in Baramati on January 28.

In the Video shared by ANI, Sunetra Pawar, herself overwhelmed by grief, sat on the ground with Jadhav’s family and shared their sorrow. She spoke at length with his wife, offering comfort and listening to the family’s concerns during an intensely emotional interaction.

Assurance of Support for the Bereaved Family

During her visit, Sunetra Pawar also discussed possible employment support for the family. Vidip Jadhav was a 2009 batch employee of Mumbai Police and is survived by his wife, a fourteen year old son and a nine year old daughter.

State Mourns Loss After Baramati Crash

Ajit Pawar died in a tragic plane crash in Baramati, an incident that has left Maharashtra in shock. Sunetra Pawar’s visit to Satara has been seen as a gesture of shared grief and solidarity, underlining the human cost of the tragedy beyond politics.