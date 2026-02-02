 Mumbai News: BMC Removes Footpath Encroachments On Mohammad Ali, Ibrahim Merchant Roads
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Removes Footpath Encroachments On Mohammad Ali, Ibrahim Merchant Roads

Mumbai News: BMC Removes Footpath Encroachments On Mohammad Ali, Ibrahim Merchant Roads

The BMC’s B Ward conducted an encroachment removal drive on Mohammad Ali Road and Ibrahim Merchant Road, clearing illegal footpath constructions and hawker stalls. Seven unauthorised shops were demolished, along with platforms, sheds, bollards and abandoned vehicles. Civic officials said regular action will continue.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
BMC Removes Footpath Encroachments On Mohammad Ali, Ibrahim Merchant Roads |

The unauthorised extended constructions on footpaths in the highly congested commercial areas of Mohammad Ali Road and Ibrahim Merchant Road were removed by the BMC's B Ward on Monday. The action was undertaken to clear pedestrian pathways and ease traffic congestion in these busy market zones.

Traffic congestion concerns

Mohammad Ali Road is a major arterial route connecting the Bhendi Bazaar, Masjid Bunder, and Byculla areas, while Ibrahim Merchant Road lies close to the Nagdevi and Mandvi localities. Both roads are of significant commercial importance and play a crucial role in the city’s traffic movement. However, unauthorised extended constructions were found encroaching upon the footpaths along these routes. Additionally, illegal hawkers had set up stalls in the area, leading to obstruction of vehicular movement and inconvenience to pedestrians. In response, the BMC’s B ward initiated an encroachment removal drive on Monday.

Mumbai Masala: An Air Of Concern - High Time Officials Address Persistent Pollution Woes
Demolition and enforcement

As part of the operation, unauthorised hawkers and illegal extended constructions on the footpaths were cleared. A total of seven unauthorised shops were demolished. Further action was taken against 12 platforms, tin and iron sheds, 10 bollards, and two abandoned vehicles. The drive was carried out with the assistance of four encroachment removal vehicles, two JCB machines, and other necessary equipment. Adequate police protection was provided during the operation, along with the deployment of 40 municipal officers and staff members. A senior civic official stated that regular drives against unauthorised and extended constructions will continue in the future.

