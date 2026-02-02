Mumbai: Western Railway Announces Special Trains For Shab-e-Barat 2026; Check Timings

WR Announces Special EMU Trains On Occasion of Shab-e-Barat; Check Details | File Photo

Mumbai: In view of the upcoming observance of Shab-e-Barat, the Western Railway has announced the operation of special suburban EMU services between Churchgate and Virar to facilitate smoother travel for commuters.

The announcement was made through an official post on X (formerly Twitter), informing passengers that two special Suburban EMU services will be operated on the night of Tuesday, February 3 and the early hours of Wednesday, February 4.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the post, the special trains will operate on the Churchgate–Virar and Virar–Churchgate routes and will run strictly as per the notified schedule. The services are being introduced to cater to the increased movement expected during the occasion, particularly during late-night and early-morning hours. Commuters have been advised to take note of the special arrangements and plan their journeys accordingly.

About Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, one of the most significant nights in the Islamic calendar, is observed by Muslims across South Asia, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and parts of the Middle East. The term ‘Shab-e-Barat’ is derived from two Persian words: Shab, which means night, and Barat, meaning salvation or deliverance.

The night holds deep spiritual importance, as it is widely believed that on Shab-e-Barat, Allah determines the fate and destiny of people for the coming year. Devotees mark the occasion through prayers, repentance, and acts of charity, seeking forgiveness for past sins and blessings for the future.

Mosques across the city witness special prayers, while many believers spend the night in worship, reflection and remembrance. It is also customary for families to pray for departed souls, seeking mercy and peace for their loved ones.

Religious scholars describe Shab-e-Barat as a night of divine mercy, compassion and forgiveness, during which sincere prayers are believed to be especially accepted. Acts of kindness and good deeds are encouraged, reinforcing the message of spiritual renewal and accountability.

With the special train services in place, Western Railway aims to ensure that devotees can travel safely and comfortably while observing the sacred night, reaffirming its commitment to facilitating public movement during important religious occasions.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/