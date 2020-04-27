Students abroad can’t afford rent, seek financial aid from universities

Mumbai: Students studying and living in the US, the UK, Canada and parts of Europe are facing a tough time Abd cannot pay their rent for accommodation due to the pandemic.

Some say they have lost part-time jobs due to the lockdown, and are unable to pay monthly rent, while others ha ve moved out to live with relatives but still have to pay rent for empty flats.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, major universities such as Oxford, Harvard, Cambridge, King’s College, Milan, Glasgow, Warsaw and Melbourne closed down their campuses and asked students to vacate campus accommodation or live with relatives or friends if possible.

Some international students stayed back on campus as they had nowhere to go and some are staying at kin. But due to the lockdown, students have lost jobs and cannot afford rent. Jassi Kiran, a student in London, said, “I was working in a cafe, but I lost my job. I don’t have any source of income.