Coronavirus in Mumbai: Back home after isolation, social stigma hits scribe

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government may have directed all the district administration to initiate stern action against those imposing social boycott of coronavirus patients. However, this has not deterred many people.

In a shocking incident in Lalbagh, a photojournalist working with a Marathi daily was ostracised and verbally abused by his neighbours after he returned home from institutional isolation. Discrimination and social stigma have forced the 24-year-old photojournalist to go back to a hotel turned quarantined centre in Dadar, where his mother has been quarantined.

"Residents of my building even threatened to file a complaint against me when I used to step out for assignments following the lockdown. They made my work difficult by locking gates and stopping me," he informed.

He added, "I had not even tested positive; however, I was in close contact of two photojournalists, who tested positive. Hence the BMC identified me as their high-risk contact and asked me to go to an isolation centre on April 20. Following two negative tests, I was asked to go home and follow 14 days of home quarantine."