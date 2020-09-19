Stray dog rescued by Regional Disaster Management Cell in Thane

The Regional Disaster Management cell (RDMC) rescued a stray dog stuck into the bushes next to a nullah in Thane during evening hours on Saturday.

The dog was stuck into the bushes, aside the nullah, at shree Mavali Mandal road, Charai, Thane (W). The animal was spotted by one of the locals who reported it to the team.

Following the alert call, the RDMC officials reached the spot and rescued the animal.

The dog didn't receive any injuries and was released safely after the rescue operation.