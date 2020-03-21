Stop needless travel, else bus, trains will shut: Rajesh Tope

Mumbai: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday warned the state government will take a decision on closure of bus, railway and Metro services in Mumbai and other key cities in the next two days if citizens continue to travel and don’t comply with govt directives to avoid gatherings in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

Pawar, after his meeting with the Pune administration, hoped citizens will remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel as directed by CM. “'Being essential, the govt has not decided to shut these services. How­ever, in the event of gatherings by people, the govt will be compelled to close them down. Citizens should take govt directives seriously,” he noted. Pawar said the number of passengers travelling in public transport in Pune and Mumbai has fallen but it has to reduce further.

On his part, Tope, after his meeting with Thackeray, said citizens will have to remain at home and avoid unnecessary travel. “The Chief Minister and I have been repeatedly saying that the next 15-20 days are crucial to avoid spread of Coronavirus in the state. The government, which has announced closure of private offices and non-essential goods shops in Mumbai and other cities, will wait for two days, and if citizens continue to travel and gather in large numbers then the government will order closure of railway, Metro and bus services in Mumbai. This will be necessary,” he noted.

“Maharashtra is currently at stage two of the Coronavirus crisis and the government does not want state to enter the third stage. The government has taken a slew of measures to control its spurt. People should adhere to social distancing,” said Tope.