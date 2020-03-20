Coronavirus News in Navi Mumbai: NMMC brings down staff at civic offices, asks them to work from home

In order to bring down staff strength in civic offices, the civic chief of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) held a meeting on Friday of all its department heads and instructed to ensure that the staff members come to the office on a rotational basis. Officials on field duty for emergency services do not need to come to the office, instructed the civic chief.

After the state government's decision to bring down the number of staff to 50 percent in government offices, municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal directed that from Saturday, half of the workforce will work from home.

The civic chief also asked that all civic employees will be available on their contact number and address and come to the office if they are asked. “There is a possibility and we need more staff for emergency services,” said Misal.Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT), an undertaking of NMMC has brought down its services by 30 per cent. “The NMMT is sterilizing its bus doors before leaving and entering the depot. The AC buses are sanitized thrice a day,” said Misal. He added that bus stands are also sterilized thrice a day.