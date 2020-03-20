PM Holds Meeting With CMs On Covid-19, Mamata Appeals For All International Flights To Be Stopped Immediately

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conferencing meeting with the chief ministers of various states on ways at 4:00pm on Friday, to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was part of the meeting too.

After the meeting, Mamata told reporters, “Along with Mumbai and Telengana we have also asked for international flights to be stopped immediately, as Bengal is a very sensitive state as it has three international borders.”

“We have informed the Prime Minister that we be given the permission for seven laboratories and also informed that there are only 40 kits left with us.” Added Mamata. A day earlier, she held a meeting with medical representatives of all government and private hospitals to access the preparedness to deal with corona virus cases. Bengal has also asked for additional food grains, eco machines and testing kits.

“We have asked for all the things that we require, to which the Prime Minister said that they have made a note of everything but no assurances were given to us.” Said the West Bengal Chief Minister.