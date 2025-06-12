 STF Cracks Jaipur Express Knifepoint Robbery Case; Notorious Haryana Gang Member Arrested
Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:50 AM IST
File Pic

In the recent case of the Jaipur Express theft case, including knifepoint robberies, which occurred on trains travelling between Jaipur and Mumbai (Bandra Terminus), the Special Task Force (STF) of the Railway Police has uncovered the involvement of a notorious Fasi gang from Haryana and arrested one accused. He was produced in the Borivali court on Wednesday. The search for the remaining gang members is underway.

According to the Railway Police, the Special Task Force of the Railway Crime Branch took charge of the investigation. At the crime scene, the police found a packet of gutkha and broken glasses. The text on the packet was in Gujarati, prompting the police to investigate further in Surat. The suspects were also traced through CCTV footage.

Last week, construction businessman Ayub Khan, 36, a resident of Jogeshwari, was travelling to Mumbai on the Bandra-Jaipur Express with his wife Hina, 30, and their two young children. When the train slowed down after Borivali, four unidentified men attempted to rob the couple at knifepoint and steal their belongings.

The Khan couple resisted and put up a strong fight. Hina tried to catch hold of one of the attackers, while Ayub fought off the others. However, the assailants managed to escape. They fled by jumping off the train between Goregaon and Jogeshwari stations. Before escaping, they succeeded in stealing a trolley bag belonging to the Khan family. The bag contained jewellery and cash worth Rs7 lakh.

In connection with the incident, a case of robbery under Sections 309(4) and 3(5) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against unidentified accused at the Borivali Railway Police Station.

