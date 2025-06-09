 Mumbai Police Bust Robbery Gang In Malad; 4 Arrested, Stolen Gold & ₹4.72 Lakh Cash Recovered
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
Mumbai police arrest four-member robbery gang in Malad; stolen gold and cash recovered | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Kurar police dismantled a robbery gang and arrested four persons in Malad. Recently, the gang stole gold ornaments and Rs 4.72 lakh cash. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused are history-sheeters. One of the accused, Abdul Ansari alias Appu Khota, 29, a resident of Goregaon East, has more than 40 robbery cases registered against him.

The other three accused have been identified as Deepali Bhul alias Deepali Sharma, 25, a resident of Malad East, Suraj Jadhav, 29, also from Malad East and Akash Pawar, 25.

According to the police, the complainant, 38-year-old Najeer Khan, is an office boy residing in Malad East. The robbery occurred between May 30 and June 6, when Khan and his family were not at home and the house was locked. The thieves broke the lock and stole 100 grams of gold ornaments, 240 grams of silver ornaments, and cash worth Rs4.72 lakh. The police have recovered all the stolen ornaments and cash.

Sanjeev Tawade, senior police inspector, stated, “The accused Suraj Jadhav, an auto-rickshaw driver who lives in the same area, provided information to the other accused about which houses were locked. The gang then targeted and robbed those residences. Between May 25 and May 31, the gang committed a similar crime in the Pimpripada area using the same method.”

Appu Khota is the main accused who guided his associates. Several cases have been registered against him at Aarey, Dindoshi, and Kurar police stations, as well as other police stations. He has also been convicted in a previous case, according to a police officer.

The accused were arrested on June 8, and the court has remanded them to police custody until June 10. The operation was carried out by Nandkishor Kshirsagar and his team under the guidance of senior police inspector Sanjeev Tawade.

