State seeks clarification on developing land near defence properties

The state government has sought a clarification from the Centre on the land development and building permissions in the vicinity of the defence establishments.

This comes after a number of new housing projects, redevelopment of slums, old and dilapidated buildings and commercial projects in Mumbai and other cities like Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Jalgaon and Aurangabad are in a limbo or being delayed.

The state government has made a strong case for uniformity in the defence ministry’s directions, pre-consultation with the state, SOP for obtaining NOCs and compensation plan for restricted land development.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), in its letter to the defence ministry in June 2019, had estimated that over 300 housing projects near the defence land was stuck due to restrictions on constructions. While the army guidelines restrict construction within a 10-metre radius, the navy forbids construction activities within a 500-metre radius, claims NAREDCO. It said that there has not been any clarity in the restrictions as on date.

Further, the state government has urged the Centre for an early decision regarding the transfer of the title of defence land by the ministry of defence to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for Mumbai Metro line 7 from Andheri (E) to Dahisar (E).

This is necessary as the Metro line needs defence land for construction of the station at Mahindra and Mahindra junction. Permission to start work on the defence land for the construction of a railway station has been given by the defence establishment to MMRDA. However, the title has not been transferred, which is delaying the process.

Moreover, the state government has urged the Centre to amend the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) notification, 2019, to enable repairs and renovation of 64 private Kharland schemes in Konkan as they were constructed before the promulgation of CRZ Notification, 1991.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:19 AM IST