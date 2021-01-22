State panel yet to submit revised report on BDD chawl redevelopment

The state committee has not submitted the revised redevelopment report of the Bombay Development Directorate (BDD) chawls, which was expected to be delivered on January 10. The committee took extension of seven more days however it did not submit the report till date.

The delay in submission of the revised report would eventually affect the redevelopment project which has been hindered from last 2017 April.

Residents of BDD chawls of all three layouts at NM Joshi, Naigaon, Worli, who have agreed for redevelopment and a few of them already shifted to transit houses, are anxious over the delay.

Kiran Mane, general secretary of the Akhil BDD Chawl Bhadekaru Hakk Sarkshan Samiti, said, "The current government has mislead that by revising the plan, the project timeline will be reduced and there is no need of shifting the tenants. However, it is wrong. The redevelopment cannot be carried out with providing alternative accommodation or building transit buildings first.”

Mane further said that instead of going with a revised plan, the government should work on existing proposals. Also it will avoid the issue of drawing legal problems. As in this case there is higher chance of contractors architects may go to court and challenge the decision affecting the project works.

“Government should understand that the decision benefiting tenants should be taken. By making new plans we hope that the situation of BDD does not be the same as the Dharavi redevelopment project,” Mane asserted.

The state government reportedly issued notification seeking new suggestions from the said committee and has also cancelled the three floor basement parking plan from the existing project. Now a new dedicated building for parking will be made. Moreover, on the open ground instead of constructing transit buildings, rehab buildings will be constructed. The eligibility criteria of June 28, 2017 shall be extended and the panel has been asked to give recommendations on the same. The rehabilitation towers may be 35-40 floors in the new plan instead of the previous 22 floors.

Mane said, "High-rise towers will require new permissions and this will be a task in front of the government."

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government had issued tenders to undertake the proposed redevelopment of BDD Chawls at the three layouts. Under this project, the original tenants have been promised 500 square feet new houses with attached toilet facilities besides other amenities. However, no civil work started till date. Sample flats also constructed to convince tenants to favour redevelopment here.