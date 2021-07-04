'State government locking democracy under name of COVID-19': Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Maharashtra govt ahead of monsoon session

A day before the Monsoon Session which is scheduled to begin from July 5 till July 6, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday targeted the Maharashtra government. Former Chief Minister of the state and current Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Devendra Fadnavis has sharply criticized the Uddhav Thackeray led government.

Devendra Fadnavis said the Uddhav Thackeray led government has so far conducted seven sessions amounting to 36 days and after tomorrow's session the count will amount to 38.

The former chief minister slammed the MahaVikas Aghadi government saying, "Democracy is being locked up by this government under the name of COVID-19. 60 years have passed since the formation of the state but what has not happened so far seems to be happening now," he allaged. "The state government is making arrangements so that members of the legislature do not speak," Devendra Fadnavis said further.

He further said that the BJP has over a hundred topics that can be discussed. Fadnavis said that we will try to present what can be presented in the house, if it cannot be presented there, then we will present it in front of the media, on the streets, in front of the people.

The state has held 7 conventions so far, covering a period of 36 days. "The total duration is 38 days, including tomorrow's eighth convention. "This means that the convention has not been held for an average of 5 days during the tenure of the government. If you look at the total number of conventions held during COVID-19 period, it is 14," Devendra Fadnavis explained.