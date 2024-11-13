 'Stand On Your Own Legs', Supreme Court Tells Ajit Pawar Faction Over Use Of Sharad Pawar's Images In Maharashtra Poll Campaign
Supreme Court was hearing the matter of the clock symbol being used by Ajit Pawar faction. Both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party are fighting against each other in upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM & NCP Chief Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Supreme Court of India on Wednesday (November 13) asked Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to 'stand' on 'own legs' and refrain from using images and videos of Sharad Pawar in election campaigns. The significant comment came when Supreme Court bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing an application filed by Sharad Pawar faction seeking to restrain Ajit Pawar camp from using the clock symbol in upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembky Election 2024.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented Sharad Pawar faction, also presented some campaign material used by Ajit Pawar faction which showed Sharad Pawar's photos and video. Singhvi alleged that Ajit camp was trying to attract voters by 'piggybacking' on senior Pawar's goodwill.

Singhvi also stated that Amol Mitkari, an Ajit Pawar faction candidate, had posted a video on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) showing Sharad Pawar.

When Balbir Singh, advocate representing Ajit Pawar camp, alleged that the images and video was doctored, Singhvi said that the post was made from Amol Mitkari's official X account.

As Singhvi pressed on the point that such actions from Ajit Pawar faction was an attempt to falsely show some link with the senior Pawar, the judge made the comment that is gaining significance with elections just days away.

"Whether or not it is an old video, with Mr Pawar you have an ideological difference and you are fighting against him. Then you should try to stand up on your own legs." said Justice Kant.

