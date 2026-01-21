Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon | Representational Image

Mumbai: A vanity van plunged nearly 10 metres into a deep valley at Dadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon East on January 17, injuring its driver, a cleaner with no formal training or a valid licence.

About The Incident

The incident occurred around 2.20 pm near Gate No. 3 (Elephant Gate). The vehicle, bearing registration MH-06- AL-4589, was being driven by Satyam Kherwan, 30, when it lost control and fell into the valley. Kherwan suffered injuries to his hands and legs and was rushed to a nearby hospital by crew members.

According to the FIR registered by Aarey police, the van belonged to Anil Singh, who had rented it out for a film shoot. The regular driver, Chandresh Yadav, had parked the vehicle and left. Singh and crew member Arun allegedly instructed Kherwan to move the van to another shooting spot.

Eyewitnesses from the crew confirmed Kherwan had no proper driving training. Based on Kherwan’s statement and witness accounts, the police booked Singh and Arun.

