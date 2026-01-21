Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A daytime burglary struck a residential bungalow on Nehru Road in Vile Parle East on Tuesday, with thieves making off with jewellery and valuables estimated at around Rs 41 lakh.

About The Incident

The incident took place while the resident couple was away from home for just half an hour. Upon their return, they found the house ransacked and the main door latch broken, indicating a forced entry. Alerted by the homeowners, officers from Vile Parle police station reached the spot and launched a probe.

The area lacks cameras on the bungalow premises, leaving no direct footage of the intruders. The police teams are now reviewing CCTV recordings from nearby areas, hoping to spot the suspects. The police suspect the crime was planned in advance. The precise timing of the break-in suggests the burglars had kept the house under observation for some time, studying the couple’s daily routine.

