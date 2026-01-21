 Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh

Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh

A daytime burglary struck a bungalow on Nehru Road in Mumbai’s Vile Parle East, with thieves stealing jewellery and valuables worth about ₹41 lakh. The break-in occurred during a brief 30-minute absence of the resident couple. Police suspect the crime was pre-planned and are scanning nearby CCTV footage, as the house had no cameras.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 11:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41 Lakh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A daytime burglary struck a residential bungalow on Nehru Road in Vile Parle East on Tuesday, with thieves making off with jewellery and valuables estimated at around Rs 41 lakh.

About The Incident

The incident took place while the resident couple was away from home for just half an hour. Upon their return, they found the house ransacked and the main door latch broken, indicating a forced entry. Alerted by the homeowners, officers from Vile Parle police station reached the spot and launched a probe.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 2 For Smuggling High Speed Diesel From Foreign Vessels, ₹4 Lakh Cash...
article-image

The area lacks cameras on the bungalow premises, leaving no direct footage of the intruders. The police teams are now reviewing CCTV recordings from nearby areas, hoping to spot the suspects. The police suspect the crime was planned in advance. The precise timing of the break-in suggests the burglars had kept the house under observation for some time, studying the couple’s daily routine.

FPJ Shorts
L'Oréal To Open World's First Beauty-Tech Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, Pouring ₹3,500 Crore & Creating 2,000 AI Jobs
L'Oréal To Open World's First Beauty-Tech Global Capability Centre In Hyderabad, Pouring ₹3,500 Crore & Creating 2,000 AI Jobs
Toxicology Report Claims Daniel Naroditsky Had Multiple Drugs In His System At Time Of Death
Toxicology Report Claims Daniel Naroditsky Had Multiple Drugs In His System At Time Of Death
After Yesterday’s Shock Why Did Stocks Fall Again, Is The Worst Still Ahead?
After Yesterday’s Shock Why Did Stocks Fall Again, Is The Worst Still Ahead?
Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor From Thane Whose 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Has Gone Viral
Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor From Thane Whose 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Has Gone Viral

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41...
Mumbai Crime: Thieves Break Into Vile Parle Bungalow In Broad Daylight, Steal Valuables Worth ₹41...
Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor From Thane Whose 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Has...
Who is Sahar Sheikh? AIMIM’s Youngest Councillor From Thane Whose 'Paint Mumbra Green' Remark Has...
Mumbai: BMC Mayor's Post Hinges On Reservation Lottery Amid Rising Political Stakes
Mumbai: BMC Mayor's Post Hinges On Reservation Lottery Amid Rising Political Stakes
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Cleaner Drives Vanity Van Off Cliff At Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon
Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Month-Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted & Beaten In Malad, Accused Arrested; Video
Mumbai Horror: 2.5-Month-Old Puppy Sexually Assaulted & Beaten In Malad, Accused Arrested; Video