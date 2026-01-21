Mumbai Crime: Customs Arrest 2 For Smuggling High Speed Diesel From Foreign Vessels, ₹4 Lakh Cash Seized

Mumbai Customs intercept a barge at South Mumbai anchorage and seize smuggled diesel during a late-night operation | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 20: Mumbai Customs officials on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 120 kilolitres of high-speed diesel (HSD) from foreign vessels through a barge. Agency sources said it appears that there could be a nexus of individuals smuggling and supplying diesel to local oil tankers.

Those arrested have been identified as Thane resident and master of the barge S.K. Manna (49) and Mahim resident S.S. Noronha (25).

Barge intercepted at South Mumbai anchorage

According to Customs sources, on January 17, intelligence indicated that a barge carrying smuggled diesel would arrive at P&V Anchorage in south Mumbai. Accordingly, Customs officers intercepted a barge. The officers examined and searched the vessel.

“During the examination of the vessel, it was observed that there was some oil in the forward freshwater tank, which is nominated only for ballast water. On further observation and enquiry with the master of the vessel, it was found that this tank contained HSD of approximately 90 kilolitres. On further examination of the vessel, two service tanks were found to contain approximately 30 KL of liquid purported to be HSD meant for the vessel’s own bunkering and consumption,” a Customs source said.

Cash recovered from cabin

Further, during the examination and search of the cabins of the crew members, the officers raised suspicion that the ceiling light of the master’s cabin appeared to have been altered.

The officers, in the presence of the master of the vessel, opened the ceiling panel of the master’s cabin and recovered cash amounting to Rs 4 lakh. The officers said they had reason to believe that the amount appeared to be proceeds of smuggling activities and accordingly seized the cash.

Investigation into wider nexus

Customs sources said that the import of HSD is prohibited under the Foreign Trade Policy and Customs law unless specifically permitted. “The survey of the vessel to determine the exact quantity of the goods and its value was carried out on Monday and the report is awaited. During the investigation, it appears that there could be a nexus of individuals smuggling and supplying diesel to local oil tankers,” an official said.

