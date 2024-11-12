Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Man Who Called CM Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar'

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: The video of a man trying to obstruct Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy and calling him 'gaddar' (traitor) has gone viral in social media. The video of the incident took place at Saki Naka in Chandivali assembly constituency.

Santosh Katke attempted to obstruct the CM's convoy by waving black flags and shouting “Shinde gaddar”. This led the CM to halt his convoy and step out. The incident occurred near the Congress office.

Visibly disturbed Shinde went straight away to the Congress office active for the party candidate Naseem Khan. “Do you teach your party workers such things,” asked the CM. Katke was later detained and handed over to the police but released soon after.

After learning about the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) activists took Katke – whose father is active in the Ramdas Athawale-led RPI – to Matoshree, where he was felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray. Both Katke and his father were then inducted into the Shiv Sena.

“I could not control myself after seeing the CM,” Katke told mediapersons. Now, the RPI (A) has decided to stage a protest against Katkes demanding action against them.