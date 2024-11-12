 Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Man Who Called CM Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Man Who Called CM Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Felicitates Man Who Called CM Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar'

The video of a man trying to obstruct Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy and calling him 'gaddar' (traitor) has gone viral in social media. The video of the incident took place at Saki Naka in Chandivali assembly constituency.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: The video of a man trying to obstruct Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's convoy and calling him 'gaddar' (traitor) has gone viral in social media. The video of the incident took place at Saki Naka in Chandivali assembly constituency.

Santosh Katke attempted to obstruct the CM's convoy by waving black flags and shouting “Shinde gaddar”. This led the CM to halt his convoy and step out. The incident occurred near the Congress office.

Visibly disturbed Shinde went straight away to the Congress office active for the party candidate Naseem Khan. “Do you teach your party workers such things,” asked the CM. Katke was later detained and handed over to the police but released soon after.

After learning about the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) activists took Katke – whose father is active in the Ramdas Athawale-led RPI – to Matoshree, where he was felicitated by Uddhav Thackeray. Both Katke and his father were then inducted into the Shiv Sena.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Punjab Students Hit Hard As Canada Scraps Fast-Track Visa Program Amid Diplomatic Strain
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Security Tightened For Prime Accused Sanjoy Roy Amid 'Framing' Allegations Against Former CP Vineet Goyal
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival ‘Indradhanush’
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Hits Back At Nana Patole's 'Dog' Remark, Calls It Congress'...
article-image

“I could not control myself after seeing the CM,” Katke told mediapersons. Now, the RPI (A) has decided to stage a protest against Katkes demanding action against them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Belapur Boy Missing After Nov 7 Found In UP's Mathura In Vrindavan

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai University Secures Top Position At State-Level Inter-University Youth Cultural Festival...

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: Malabar Hill Residents Oppose BMC's Auction Of Green Space Near Shantivan Garden

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: JNPA Hosts CII Delegation To Strengthen Industry Ties And Explore Trade Infrastructure

Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And...

Mumbai: Western Railway Suburban Services Disrupted Due To Signal Failure At Kandivali; Delays And...