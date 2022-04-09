e-Paper Get App
ST workers' protest outside Sharad Pawar's residence part of conspiracy: Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

Sanjay Raut | ANI
Maharashtra minister Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the ST workers' protest at Sharad Pawar's residence yesterday was part of a conspiracy and the accused behind it will soon be exposed.

"It was a conspiracy. Soon it will be revealed who was behind it. Sharad Pawar Sahib had no connection with ST workers strike. Someone is trying to disturb the political and social atmosphere in Maharashtra," Pawar said.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:07 AM IST