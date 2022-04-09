Mumbai: Andheri bizman arrested for pretending to be honorary consul of Congo

A businessman from Andheri's JB Nagar has been arrested for feigning to be the honorary consul of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reports from Times of India stated.

Although his name had been withdrawn as the DRC’s honorary consul (Mumbai) by the DRC government and India’s external affairs ministry (MEA) over four years ago he continued to represent himself as the same while meeting businesspersons and government officials across the country.

The Azad Maidan police arrested Amit Kamal Agarwal after a complaint by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) stated that his name had been withdrawn.

Honorary consuls are usually citizens of the host country and are appointed by a foreign government to look after the affairs of its citizens.

According to the MEA, they generally include high-profile businesspeople, cultural figures etc.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:44 AM IST