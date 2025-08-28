Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2025: RPF Deploys Sniffer Dogs At Dadar Station For Passenger Safety Amid Festive Rush | X|@Central_Railway

Mumbai: In light of the Ganpati festival and the accompanying festive rush, the Central Railway has taken active measures to ensure the safety and security of passengers. At Dadar station, the Railway Protection Force (RPF), along with sniffer dogs, is conducting vigilant checks and patrols to maintain security and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Mumbai, railway stations and platforms witness heavy rush during Ganeshotsav, as thousands of devotees travel across the city to visit popular mandals, from Lalbaugcha Raja to Mumbaicha Raja and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani. To ensure smooth and safe celebrations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is actively implementing strict safety measures across key locations.

Ensuring safety and security during Ganpati Festival✨

At Dadar station, RPF along with sniffer dogs are actively ensuring passenger safety and security amid the festive rush.#CentralRailway #RPF #GanpatiSpecial #SpecialTrains pic.twitter.com/vrT5EMkpml — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 28, 2025

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Central Railway posted a picture showing RPF personnel along with a sniffer dog conducting security checks at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. The caption read: "Ensuring safety and security during Ganpati Festival, At Dadar station, RPF along with sniffer dogs are actively ensuring passenger safety and security amid the festive rush."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Seeks Blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja as Ganeshotsav 2025 Begins

In another news story related to Mumbai Ganeshotsav, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, accompanied by his family, visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Wednesday night to offer prayers, marking the grand start of Ganeshotsav 2025. His visit drew significant attention, as thousands of devotees gathered at the famous pandal to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings.

Gadkari reportedly arrived at the pandal late at night and participated in the rituals alongside fellow devotees. Known for his strong personal devotion, the minister was seen standing in prayer with his family, seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being. His visit set the tone for a day that witnessed a stream of political leaders and celebrities paying their respects at the revered mandal.

Uddhav Thackeray Also Offers Prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Earlier the same day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, along with his family, also visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal. The Thackerays joined the aarti with deep devotion, standing among the long queue of devotees who consider a visit on Ganesh Chaturthi especially auspicious.

A video of Uddhav Thackeray bowing before Lord Ganesha quickly went viral on social media, capturing the spirit of the festival. Former MP Rahul Shewale was also seen among other political leaders offering prayers at the pandal.