 Mumbai Airport Drug Bust: 19.65 Kg Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹19.65 Crore Seized At CSMIA, 4 Arrested For Smuggling From Thailand
The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have arrested four persons in three cases for allegedly smuggling drugs totally weighing 19.65 kgs valued at Rs 19.65 crore from Thailand.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Customs seize hydroponic weed worth ₹19.65 crore at CSMIA; four arrested | File Photo

Two Arrested With 11.64 Kg Of Weed From Bangkok Flight

According to the Customs, in the first two cases, on the basis of spot profiling, the Customs officers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMI), Mumbai, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok on 26.08.2025.

During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 11.64 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 11.64 crores. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers. Two passengers were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

8.01 Kg Seized From Phuket Passengers Following Tip-Off

"In the third case, on the basis of specific intelligence, the Customs officers at CSMIA intercepted two passengers arriving from Phuket on 27.08.2025. During the examination of the baggage, the Customs officers recovered 8.01 kg of suspected hydroponic weed (marijuana), with an illicit market value of approximately Rs 8.01 crores. The narcotic substance was cleverly concealed inside the checked-in trolley bag carried by the passengers, who were later placed under arrest," said a Customs official.

Preliminary Probe Underway To Identify Associates

"As the investigation in the case is at a very preliminary stage, efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused persons. Both the accused have been arrested and further probe is on," the Customs official said.

