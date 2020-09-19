SSR drug case: Special court sends Suryadeep Malhotra to judicial custody

Mumbai: A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court has remanded an accused in the drug case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Suryadeep Malhotra, in judicial custody on Friday.

Malhotra’s police custody ended on September 18 and was produced before the court. Special judge under the NDPS Act GB Gurao recorded that Malhotra made no complaint of ill-treatment when inquired. Through his advocate Taraq Sayed, Malhotra then retracted his statement to the agency by filing an application.

Malhotra is a friend of Showik Chakraborty. The agency had also conducted searches at his home in connection with the case before arresting him.

He had been arrested on Tuesday, the 15th arrest in the case. Chris Costa, a co-accused who was arrested the same day as Malhotra, was on Thursday sent to judicial custody by the special court.

On Friday the NCB detained at least three more persons in the case from Mumbai and Thane after their names came up during the interrogation of Ankush Arenja, an accused in the case.

These arrests take the number of persons arrested by the agency in the case to 18. Others in judicial custody in the case are Showik Chakraborty and his sister and Sushant’s partner Rhea. The agency has called them an active member of the drug syndicate and applied stringent sections of the NDPS Act on them.