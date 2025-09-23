“Sorry Sir I Won’t Be Left With Anything...': Uber Driver Praised For Polite Cancellation

In a time when stories of unpleasant cab experiences often dominate social media, one Uber driver is being widely praised for his honesty, professionalism, and unusually polite cancellation message.

A recent Reddit post has gone viral after a passenger shared a screenshot of a message he received from a driver who chose to cancel a ride—politely explaining his reasons rather than ignoring the booking or cancelling abruptly.

Reason for Cancellation

The passenger who shared the story on Reddit had booked an Uber from Borivali to Hiranandani, Thane roughly a one-and-a-half-hour journey including pickup and drop-off. However, the driver noticed that the fare for the trip was just Rs 250, a sum he felt wouldn't leave him with any earnings after factoring in time and expenses.

Instead of directly cancelling the trip, the driver sent a detailed message to the passenger explaining the reason for the cancellation. Reddit users appreciated the cab driver's polite approach.

Industry Perspective on Politeness

When contacted, Keshav Nana Kshirsagar, leader of app-based cab drivers, said, “Drivers are calmly and politely explaining to citizens that they cannot operate at Ola–Uber rates because it causes them losses. This humility is being appreciated by many passengers and praised on social media. Even without formal education, our cab and rickshaw drivers are earning people’s trust, not by riding a wave of revolutionary slogans, but by making them aware of the truth with politeness and dignity. We are proud of this.”

Driver’s Message

Instead of cancelling without a word, the driver sent a courteous message to the passenger. The message read: "Sorry sir, maine abhi dekha just 250 Rupees dikha raha hai Thane, Hiranandani tak ka, dedh ghanta samay dikha raha pickup drop, mujhe kuch bachne wala nahin hai sir. Main nahin aa paunga, kshma chahta hun."

(“Sorry sir, I just saw it's showing only Rs 250 for Hiranandani, Thane, and it's showing one and a half hours for pickup and drop. I won’t be left with anything, sir. I won’t be able to come. I apologise.”)

Passenger Reactions and Social Media Praise

The post, titled “The most polite and detailed cancellation I have received on an Uber ride,” quickly struck a chord with Reddit users.

Many lauded the driver’s respectful tone and transparency. “Absolutely respect people like these. Just convey whatever the issue is clearly and politely. More often than not, matters won’t escalate,” one commenter wrote.

Another user echoed the sentiment, adding: “We need to try to reply politely and give them the same or more warmth in return. And tip as well. This way, good people get positive motivation to keep doing good—and stay away from becoming bitter.”

Lesson in Empathy and Courtesy

The incident stands out in contrast to the usual barrage of complaints about cab services and highlights the impact of simple honesty and respectful communication.

"In an industry often criticized for unprofessional conduct on both sides, this story serves as a reminder that empathy and courtesy can go a long way," said a frequent app-based user.