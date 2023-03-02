Social activist Yogesh Mundhara gets defamation notice from TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher

Mahesh Aher and Yogesh Mundhara | File

Thane: Social Activist from Thane, Yogesh Mundhara has been served a defamation notice from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner of encroachment department, Mahesh Aher for defaming his image by posting false information on social media.

The defamation notice has been sent by advocate Priti Vithal Mandave on behalf of TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher.

'Aher is not educated, corrupt'

The defamation notice says that Yogesh Mundhara has been continuously tarnishing Aher's image on social media by claiming that he is not educated and is corrupt, in addition to various defamatory statements which are not only false but are made to defame the image of Aher.

Aher had lodged FIR against Mundhara at Naupada police station in 2021 under IPC sections 384, 385 and 34 which is still pending.

Through the defamation notice, Mahesh Aher has asked Yogesh Mundhara to stop posting false and defamatory posts or he will be constrained to initiate legal proceedings against Mundhara in the civil as well as criminal law and he alone shall be responsible for the same.

Yogesh Mundhara, a social activist from Thane while speaking with the FPJ correspondent on the issue said, "I will discuss the defamation notice with my legal team. Also, I will not stop postings against Mahesh Aher on social media and hereafter I will post the remarks along with the evidence. I will continue my fight with Aher on corruption.