Thane: 1 killed, 1 injured after car rams into 2 rickshaws on Eastern Express Highway

The car driver fled from the spot. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against him at Rabodi police in Thane.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Thane: 1 killed, 1 injured after car rams into 2 rickshaws on Eastern Express Highway | ANI

One person died and another was injured after a car rammed into two rickshaws and a car on Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday night. The rickshaw driver reportedly died on the spot.

Thane police told news agency ANI that the car driver who caused the accident fled from the spot and that a case has been registered at Rabodi Police.

The police added that search to nab the accused was underway.

Further details awaited

