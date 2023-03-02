Thane: 1 killed, 1 injured after car rams into 2 rickshaws on Eastern Express Highway

One person died and another was injured after a car rammed into two rickshaws and a car on Eastern Express Highway on Wednesday night. The rickshaw driver reportedly died on the spot.
Thane police told news agency ANI that the car driver who caused the accident fled from the spot and that a case has been registered at Rabodi Police.
The police added that search to nab the accused was underway.
Further details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)