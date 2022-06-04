'Situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning': Aaditya Thackeray urges Centre to take strong measures

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Maharashtra Environment and Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said the situation in Kashmir is "deeply concerning". Speaking about the recent incidents of killings by terrorists in the valley, he urged the Centre to take strong measures and ensure protection.

"The situation in Kashmir is deeply concerning. It’s unfortunate that the situation is repeating in these times again. We expect GoI to take strong measures to ensure their protection," said Thackeray.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Friday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for fetching votes in the name of 'Hindutva' while doing nothing to improve people's lives in Kashmir. He said that an identical situation that was in the 1990s, has risen again in Kashmir valley today.

"Today the same situation has arisen in Kashmir that was in the 1990s. You (BJP) talked about the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley and fetched votes on the same in the name of Hindutva. There is no improvement in people's lives despite the abrogation of Article 370 in J-K," Raut told media persons.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also criticized the NDA government for its 'failure at restoring peace' in Kashmir.

"The NDA government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir. The central government should ensure the safety of citizens in Kashmir. Such killing of our citizens by terrorists will not be tolerated," said Gehlot.

Earlier, BSP chief Mayawati also urged the central government to take strict action against those responsible for such attacks.