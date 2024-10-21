 Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1 Dead, 2 Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiSion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Nerul police has booked the tempo driver for negligently parking his tempo without putting up parking lights or any signs to indicate that the tempo was stand still and not moving.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Parked Temp (L), The crashed car (R) | FPJ

Three custom officers who were returning from their night shift at Airport, met with a major accident on Sion Panvel Highway near Juinagar after the car driver rammed into a parked tempo on the road side. Of the three officers who worked as Superintendent, one died and two other have been injured of which one is seriously injured. Nerul police has booked the tempo driver for negligently parking his tempo without putting up parking lights or any signs to indicate that the tempo was stand still and not moving.

The accident happened at around 9.30 am on Sunday, when Narendra Rajendra Rai (45), Gaurav Vijayshankar Sinha (45) and Abhinav Ramkumar Sinha (40), were travelling in the car of Abhinav Sinha towards their residence at Ekta Vihar in Belapur. Near the Juinagar skywalk, the tempo was parked on the roadside on which the car in which the officers were travelling, rammed onto along with that it also hit a motorbike that was passing by.  Deepak Shambunath Gupta (34), who was riding the bike, also sustained minor injuries.

The accident site

The accident site | FPJ

The car that crashed into a parked truck

The car that crashed into a parked truck | FPJ

Motorbike with motorist that was affected by the accident

Motorbike with motorist that was affected by the accident | FPJ

Read Also
PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Rajasthan's Dholpur Accident...
article-image

In the accident, Rai who was seated besides the driver, succumbed to the injuries while Abhinav Sinha who was driving sustained minor injuries and and Gaurav Sinha received major head injuries and is undergoing treatment. “The tempo driver had parked the vehicle on the highway that has heavy flow of traffic always. He had parked the vehicle without putting up any sign with knowledge that it is dangerous. We have booked and detained him,” senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi from Nerul police station said. The three officers always travelled together to office and took each one’s car turn by turn.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: 1 Dead, 7 Injured As MSRTC Bus Hits Truck Near Lonavala
article-image

The accused tempo driver in the case has been identified as Ghanshyam Ramfer Verma (35). Verma who was in the tempo at the time of accident, has sustained minor injuries. 

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show
Bigg Boss 18: Hema Sharma Evicted From Show
Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused
Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown Accused
'Hot Days, Stormy Nights': Mumbai's Weather Swings Between Heat And Evening Thunderstorms, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
'Hot Days, Stormy Nights': Mumbai's Weather Swings Between Heat And Evening Thunderstorms, IMD Issues Yellow Alert
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shinde Sena 'Sacrifices' 5 Seats For BJP

Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown...

Mumbai: Infant Girl Found Dead In Byculla; FIR Filed At Sir J.J. Marg Police Station Against Unknown...

'Hot Days, Stormy Nights': Mumbai's Weather Swings Between Heat And Evening Thunderstorms, IMD...

'Hot Days, Stormy Nights': Mumbai's Weather Swings Between Heat And Evening Thunderstorms, IMD...

Maharashtra: Drunk Tourists From Pune Kill Homestay Owner's Sister In Harihareshwar After Being...

Maharashtra: Drunk Tourists From Pune Kill Homestay Owner's Sister In Harihareshwar After Being...

Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1...

Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1...