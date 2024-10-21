Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Customs Officers Returning From Night Shift Ram Into Parked Tempo, 1 Dead, 2 Injured

Sion-Panvel Highway Accident: Parked Temp (L), The crashed car (R) | FPJ

Three custom officers who were returning from their night shift at Airport, met with a major accident on Sion Panvel Highway near Juinagar after the car driver rammed into a parked tempo on the road side. Of the three officers who worked as Superintendent, one died and two other have been injured of which one is seriously injured. Nerul police has booked the tempo driver for negligently parking his tempo without putting up parking lights or any signs to indicate that the tempo was stand still and not moving.

The accident happened at around 9.30 am on Sunday, when Narendra Rajendra Rai (45), Gaurav Vijayshankar Sinha (45) and Abhinav Ramkumar Sinha (40), were travelling in the car of Abhinav Sinha towards their residence at Ekta Vihar in Belapur. Near the Juinagar skywalk, the tempo was parked on the roadside on which the car in which the officers were travelling, rammed onto along with that it also hit a motorbike that was passing by. Deepak Shambunath Gupta (34), who was riding the bike, also sustained minor injuries.

The accident site | FPJ

The car that crashed into a parked truck | FPJ

Motorbike with motorist that was affected by the accident | FPJ

In the accident, Rai who was seated besides the driver, succumbed to the injuries while Abhinav Sinha who was driving sustained minor injuries and and Gaurav Sinha received major head injuries and is undergoing treatment. “The tempo driver had parked the vehicle on the highway that has heavy flow of traffic always. He had parked the vehicle without putting up any sign with knowledge that it is dangerous. We have booked and detained him,” senior police inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi from Nerul police station said. The three officers always travelled together to office and took each one’s car turn by turn.

The accused tempo driver in the case has been identified as Ghanshyam Ramfer Verma (35). Verma who was in the tempo at the time of accident, has sustained minor injuries.