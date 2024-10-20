 PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia Of ₹2 Lakh For Kin Of Each Deceased In Rajasthan's Dholpur Accident That Claimed 12 Lives
Shiv Lahari Meena, In-charge of Bari Kotwali Police Station, told the media, "At around 11 pm yesterday, a sleeper bus was travelling from Dholpur to Jaipur. The accident occurred near Sunipur, involving a tempo. Twelve people have lost their lives in the accident, including three adult women, the tempo driver, and several small children."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 03:15 PM IST
PM Modi | File Pic

New Delhi: Following a bus-tempo (three-wheeled auto-rickshaw) collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

The Prime Minister also announced Rs. 50,000 for those injured in the accident.

Tweet Of The Prime Minister's Office

"The accident in Dholpur, Rajasthan, is heartbreaking. My condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives, including innocent children. May God give them the strength to bear this pain. I also wish for the speedy recovery of all those injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible assistance to the victims," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

"The Prime Minister has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Dholpur, Rajasthan. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000," it added.

About The Incident

According to police reports, the incident occurred on Saturday night, claiming the lives of 12 people, including children.

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma On The Accident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma acknowledged the incident and directed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

"The news of the lives lost in the tragic road accident in Dholpur is deeply distressing. District administration officials have been instructed to ensure timely and adequate medical care for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured," he said.

