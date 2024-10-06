Rajasthan Accident: Uncontrolled Dumper Kills 5, Injures 11 At Bus Stand In Dausa (VIDEO)

An uncontrolled dumper filled with gravel hit several bikes and four-wheelers on Sunday afternoon at the bus stand of Lalsot city of Dausa district in Rajasthan. In the accident, 4 people, including a girl, died tragically on the spot. One seriously injured person died on the way to the hospital, while 11 people have been seriously injured.
Lalsot ASP Lokesh Sonwal said that there is a long slope towards the road from Lalsot to Dausa. In the afternoon, a dumper filled with gravel went out of control due to brake failure. Many people got hit by the dumper. Five people, including a girl and a woman have died in this.