Rajasthan Accident: Uncontrolled Dumper Kills 5, Injures 11 At Bus Stand In Dausa (VIDEO)

Rajasthan: A road accident in Lalsot, Dausa, caused by a dumper's brake failure, resulted in five deaths and ten injuries

According to the information, the dumper collided with a bus first and then entered the crowded area of ​​the city. Here the dumper crushed many bikers, four wheelers and pedestrians. The accident was so severe that both the legs of a young man were crushed, and a crane was called to remove him.

Annoyed with the accident, people closed the market and blocked the road. Locals have held the local police responsible for this horrific accident as the entry of the heavy vehicles is prohibited in the city during daytime.

ASP said that It is true that the entry of big vehicles is prohibited in the city during daytime and the police is investigating how this dumper entered the city. There are two entry points in the city, both of which have been sealed by police, so that in future no vehicle can enter the city during the daytime.