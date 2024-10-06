Major Accident At Jabalpur’s Army Base Workshop: Employee Dies During Bofors Cannon Repair; Employees Allege Lack Of Proper Equipments | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic accident, a worker at Army Base Workshop in Jabalpur lost his life during the repair of a Bofors cannon. The incident took place on Saturday when a 2.5-ton cradle and barrel of the Bofors cannon fell on a worker, resulting in his death.

The deceased, Aishwarya Sinha (50), was an employee at the 506 Army Base Workshop in Jabalpur. He was engaged in the overhauling of the cannon when the heavy cradle collapsed on him. The impact caused severe injuries to his head, chest, and back. Despite being given first aid at the workshop and rushed to a private hospital, Sinha succumbed to his injuries.

FP Photo

Lack of proper equipments at workplace alleged

As per the President of the Workers' Union Bharat Beria, the accident has sparked outrage among the workshop employees. The workers' union has accused the management of negligence, citing the lack of proper equipment and the pressure to complete tasks quickly. They allege that haste, carelessness, and work overload were key factors leading to the tragedy.

Indian Defence Labour Union’s General Secretary, Atul Sahu said that senior army officers arrived at the site shortly after the incident, and the workshop administration has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The administration has assured strict action against those found responsible after the investigation.

The 506 Army Base Workshop operates under the Ministry of Defence and is responsible for the maintenance and repair of artillery and ammunition used by the Indian Army.