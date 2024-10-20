 Rajasthan Tragedy: 12 People Killed After Bus Rams Into Tempo In Dholpur
ANIUpdated: Sunday, October 20, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Dholpur (Rajasthan): Twelve people were killed after a sleeper bus collided with a tempo (three-wheeled auto-rickshaw) in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night, claiming the lives of 12 people, including children.

Shiv Lahari Meena, Incharge of Bari Kotwali Police Station, told the media, "Yesterday at around 11 pm, a sleeper bus was travelling from Dhaulpur to Jaipur. The accident occurred near Sunipur, involving a tempo. Twelve people have lost their lives in the accident, including three adult women, the tempo driver, and several small children."

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma On The Incident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma acknowledged the accident and directed the administration to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

"The news of lives lost in the tragic road accident in Dholpur is extremely distressing. District administration officials have been instructed to ensure timely and adequate medical care for the injured. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for peace for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured," he said.

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Expresses His Grief

Former Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot also expressed his grief on X.

"The loss of 12 lives in the road accident in Dholpur is deeply saddening. I pray to God for peace for the departed souls and a quick recovery for those injured," Gehlot said.

