 Rajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic Visuals Surface

Rajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic Visuals Surface

The dumper first collided with a bus standing at the bus stand and this is when close to 15 people came under the vehicle. While at least 5 people died in the incident, the 10 people seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospitals of Lalsot and Dausa

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
5 people killed and 10 seriously injured after dumper's brake fails in Rajasthan's Dausa district | X | @AvPakad

A speeding dumper crushed several bike riders at the Lalsot bus stand in Dausa district on Sunday (October 6). According to preliminary information, 5 people died on the spot in the accident. It is being said that the brake of the dumper failed which led to the tragic incident.

The dumper first collided with a bus standing at the bus stand and this is when close to 15 people came under the vehicle. While at least 5 people died in the incident, the injured were rushed to the hospital.

The 10 people seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospitals of Lalsot and Dausa. The accident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday.

A crane had to be used to rescue the injured trapped under the bus and the dumper.

FPJ Shorts
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Rohit Shetty Teases Fans With Ajay Devgn's Fierce Look In Singham Again (VIDEO)
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
Mumbai: CII To Launch New Centre For Skills, Employment And Sustainability At Kandivali Today
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen
‘Will End Up Being Stuck In That Age Bracket’: Gaurav Sharma On Quitting Anupamaa & Not Playing Father Of 21 Year Old Onscreen
PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video
PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video
Read Also
Haunted? Videos Of Multiple Accidents At Same Spot In Rajasthan Village Spook Netizens
article-image

Visuals from the spot captured the horrific scenes from the accident spot. While a bike was entirely crushed, the injured were rushed to hospital and there was panic and chaos among people at the bus stand.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Begins His First Bilateral Visit To India

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu Begins His First Bilateral Visit To India

Arvind Kejriwal Security Breach Video: Man Caught While Trying To Reach On Stage During Former Delhi...

Arvind Kejriwal Security Breach Video: Man Caught While Trying To Reach On Stage During Former Delhi...

PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video

PM Modi Has The Unique Ability To Talk To Both Kyiv And Moscow, Says EAM S Jaishankar; Watch Video

Rajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic...

Rajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic...

Yati Narsinghanand Booked In Thane Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed

Yati Narsinghanand Booked In Thane Over Controversial Remarks On Prophet Mohammed