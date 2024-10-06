Rajasthan Accident: Dumper Crushes People And Bikes Due To Brake Failure In Dausa District; Tragic Visuals Surface

5 people killed and 10 seriously injured after dumper's brake fails in Rajasthan's Dausa district | X | @AvPakad

A speeding dumper crushed several bike riders at the Lalsot bus stand in Dausa district on Sunday (October 6). According to preliminary information, 5 people died on the spot in the accident. It is being said that the brake of the dumper failed which led to the tragic incident.

The dumper first collided with a bus standing at the bus stand and this is when close to 15 people came under the vehicle. While at least 5 people died in the incident, the injured were rushed to the hospital.

The 10 people seriously injured have been admitted to the district hospitals of Lalsot and Dausa. The accident took place around 11.30 am on Sunday.

A crane had to be used to rescue the injured trapped under the bus and the dumper.

Visuals from the spot captured the horrific scenes from the accident spot. While a bike was entirely crushed, the injured were rushed to hospital and there was panic and chaos among people at the bus stand.