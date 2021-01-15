Singer Renu Sharma backs off on rape charges against Maha minister Dhananjay Munde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde heaved a sigh of relief as a 37-year-old singer, who had levelled rape charges against him, has unilaterally decided to withdraw. Munde was distraught by the allegations but had told his NCP bosses Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil that he was banking on their unstinted support to fight the case to its logical conclusion.

In her tweets, the woman said, “Do one thing, you all decide together. If even those who know me are making false allegations when there is no information, then make a decision together. I will withdraw as you all wish.”

After the woman's announcement, Munde swung into action, to pursue his petition filed in November 2020 against her, for further orders. He held a series of meetings with his lawyers to decide on the future course of action. The high court had, in November, prohibited the woman from releasing photos and video clips on social media or any other platforms.

Police complaints of blackmail against the same woman by BJP leader Krishna Hegde, a former Congress legislator and statements by MNS leader Manish Dhuri and the employee of an airline company, proved handy for Munde.

Munde also assured his party bosses that he would co-operate with the police, pleading that he would submit evidence against the woman to substantiate his submission. “I have openly admitted my relationship with her sister for years but have wronged the woman who has made the charges,” Munde reportedly told his bosses. He is further believed to have argued that such storms did take place in the lives of political leaders and he was no exception but was determined to weather the storm.

Further, Munde was happy that there was a virtual split in the BJP over targeting him in this case. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said police had to bring out the truth and thereafter, the BJP would decide on its stand. However, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil demanded Munde’s resignation.