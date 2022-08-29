Significant increase in cyber-crime cases this year in city, reveals Mumbai Police statistics | File Photo

Statistics provided by the Mumbai Police have revealed that this year a total of 2,953 cyber-crime cases have been registered in the city from January till July, as compared to 1,632 cases registered during the same period last year. The statistics further revealed that most cases are related to online cheating, followed by credit/debit card fraud, obscene emails, SMS, and social media posts.



According to the statistics, this year 2,953 cases were registered of which mere 141 cases had been detected and 198 persons had been arrested. Online cheating tops the list with 1321 cases, followed by credit/debit card frauds (916) and obscene email/SMS/MMS cases (232).



The Total 1321 cases of online cheating have classified by the police into eleven categories, of which 122 cases were of online purchase fraud, loan fraud (76), job fraud (67), custom/gift fraud (46), fake website fraud (43), investment fraud (20), matrimonial fraud (19), crypto-currency fraud (12), insurance/provident fund fraud (9), admission fraud (4) and other online cheating cases (903).



Further analysis of cyber-crime cases has revealed that this year 77 cases of fake social media profile/morphine emails/SMS had been registered, followed by sextortion (55), hacking (43), phishing/man-in-middle attack/spoofing mail (29), pornography (20), data theft (9), tampering of source code (7). There had been zero detection in cases of tampering of source code and purchase fraud cases.