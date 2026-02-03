 Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls

Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls

The ECI told the Bombay High Court that judicial officers and court staff can only be assigned election duty in exceptional cases with prior High Court approval. This applies to elections under Article 324 (Parliament, state legislatures, President/Vice-President) and not municipal polls. Maharashtra’s SEC asserted equal powers for local elections. The High Court will hear the matter in two weeks.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has told the Bombay High Court that judicial officers and court staff can be engaged for election duty only in “exceptional circumstances” and with prior approval of the High Court concerned.

It clarified that these instructions apply only to elections conducted under Article 324 of the Constitution and not to municipal elections. In an affidavit filed before the high court, the ECI said its constitutional powers under Article 324 are limited to elections to Parliament, state legislatures and the offices of the President and Vice President.

Read Also
Bombay HC Quashes Order Directing Nashik School To Publish Public Apology Over CBSE Affiliation...
article-image

It added that the present proceedings do not relate to any such elections or to any requisition made by the ECI. The affidavit was filed pursuant to a December 30, 2025 order of the Bombay High Court, which took suo motu cognisance of the issue after staff of subordinate courts were requisitioned for civic poll duty by the municipal commissioner.

The ECI submitted that it has consistently acted within the limits of its constitutional and statutory mandate. In a separate affidavit, the SEC of Maharashtra said its powers to conduct local body elections are no less than those of the ECI in their respective domains. Relying on a Supreme Court ruling, the SEC said it exercises plenary powers under Articles 243K and 243ZA of the Constitution to ensure free and fair local body elections. A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad has kept the matter to hearing after two week.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes Municipal Polls
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
AIBE 21 Exam 2026 Date Announced At allindiabarexamination.com; Registration Begins February 11
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff
No Boycott Call For Women's Teams As Pakistan 'A' Set To Face India 'A' Amid Men's T20 World Cup Standoff
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry At 400-Year-Old City Palace In Udaipur? Viral Videos Show Wedding Prep - WATCH
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda To Marry At 400-Year-Old City Palace In Udaipur? Viral Videos Show Wedding Prep - WATCH

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes...
Mumbai: ECI Limits Use Of Judicial Officers For Election Duty To Exceptional Cases, Excludes...
Maharashtra Govt Approves First-Ever Theological Guide Post For Western Maharashtra Temples
Maharashtra Govt Approves First-Ever Theological Guide Post For Western Maharashtra Temples
Union Budget Allocates ₹1.70 Lakh Crore To Expand Mumbai & MMR's Rail Connectivity
Union Budget Allocates ₹1.70 Lakh Crore To Expand Mumbai & MMR's Rail Connectivity
'Not What Indians Expected': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Concerns Over India-US Trade...
'Not What Indians Expected': Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Raises Concerns Over India-US Trade...
Ajit Pawar’s Body Wasn’t Identified By His Watch, But By DNA & Kurta Fabric -- Here Are All...
Ajit Pawar’s Body Wasn’t Identified By His Watch, But By DNA & Kurta Fabric -- Here Are All...