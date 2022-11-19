Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi police find object used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop body into 35 pieces

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Delhi police finds object used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop body into 35 pieces | FPJ

Heavy sharp objects have been discovered from Aftab Ameen Poonawala's apartment in Delhi, and the Delhi police believe that they may have been used to chop off Shraddha Walkar's body, according to NDTV.

After repeatedly questioning, Aaftab began telling telling the truth and assisted the police in finding crucial evidence in his apartment in Chhatarpur.

A large black polythene bag was also found by police yesterday at Aftab's Gurugram workplace.

The recovery of weapon will be important in the investigation.

The clothes are missing

The forensics team asserts that blood stains would still be present on Aftab's clothing from the day of the murder. However, neither of their clothes have been located. Shraddha's blood-stained clothing were disposed of in the city grabage van, according to Aftab's statement to the police.

Reports claim that authorities have located two locations where trash from the area where the couple lived has been dumped.

In an effort to uncover additional evidence, the police have collected every article of clothing from the apartment.

WhatsApp chats

Meanwhile, the screenshot of her chats in which Shraddha is telling her friend that Poonawala assaulted her has gone viral. The date of this chat is of 24 November 2020 i.e. a few days before Shraddha was admitted to the hospital. In this chat, Shraddha wrote that she was beaten a lot yesterday but now everything is sorted. "Went to his parent's house and then went sort. Yesterday's beating is hurting. My BP (Blood pressure) is low. There is no strength left in the body. Don't feel like getting up from bed," she wrote.