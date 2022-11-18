Sharddha Walkar Murder: Delhi Court orders Aaftab's Narco test within 5 days, no third degree |

A Delhi court has directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test of Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third degree measure on him.

Metropolitan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore also explained the meaning of the narco analysis test and its consequences to the accused.

"The accused is willing for recording his proceedings through his lawyer engaged on his behalf. On questioning the accused further submits that he does not want to engage any private counsel on his behalf," the judge noted in the order, a copy of which was accessed on Friday.

Thereafter, the court asked the accused whether he was willing to undergo the narco analysis test, to which Poonawala answered, "I give my consent".

"The consent of the accused is sought through video conferencing recorded and is signed by his counsel... Since the accused has consented for narco analysis test, the application moved on behalf of the IO (investigating officer) is allowed," the judge said.

In its order passed on November 17, the court further directed the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, to allow the IO "to conduct the narco test of the accused within five days from today".

"The IO is further directed not to use any other third degree measures. Medicolegal case (MLC) be prepared as per rules," the judge said.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police have said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.