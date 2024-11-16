Shraddha Walkar Murder Accused Aftab Faces Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang; Tihar Jail On High Alert

Shraddha Walkar & Aftab Poonawala (L) & Lawrence Bishnoi (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The Tihar Jail administration has heightened security around Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, after receiving intelligence inputs suggesting that he may be on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Authorities are taking no chances and have implemented additional security measures to ensure his safety inside the prison.

A Failed Encounter

Bishnoi Gang’s Mastermind Shubham Lonkar Previously Targeted Aftab Poonawala. During the investigation into the Baba Siddique murder case, it was revealed that Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind and a wanted accused, had earlier planned to murder Aftab Poonawala in Delhi. Poonawala is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembering her body, and storing it in a refrigerator.

In November and December 2022, Lonkar, along with a few associates, conducted surveillance in Delhi and the surrounding of Saket court for almost a month, intending to attack Poonawala outside the court during one of his police custody hearings. However, the plan failed as Lonkar could not find shooters for the job. In January 2023, Lonkar and his brother were arrested by Akola's Akot police in an arms case. Maharashtra police shared this information with Delhi police, leading to increased security for Poonawala, who was held in cell number 4 at Tihar Jail.

The information that Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, is on the radar of the Bishnoi gang was first reported by Free Press Journal (FPJ). This report has been acknowledged by the concerned security agencies, leading to increased security measures for Aftab in Tihar Jail.

Confession Of Shiv Kumar Gautam

Baba Siddhique Murder Planned After Salman Khan’s House Shooting: Further interrogation of shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam revealed that the Bishnoi gang started planning Baba Siddhique’s murder about a month after firing at Salman Khan’s house. Gang members conducted a reconnaissance of Siddhique ’s residence and office before executing the plan.

Shiv Kumar Gautam also confessed that after killing Siddhique on October 12, he had a conversation with Shubham Lonkar via an encrypted app. Despite his actions, Gautam displayed no remorse and seemed highly radicalized by the Bishnoi gang.

Following Siddhique's murder, Shiv Kumar Gautam walked 200 meters away, changed his shirt behind a parked vehicle, abandoned his phone and bag, and returned to the crime scene. He even interacted with a policeman investigating the incident, claiming he had not seen anyone fleeing. Gautam later visited Lilavati Hospital, where Siddique was declared dead, before fleeing to Kurla railway station in an auto-rickshaw.