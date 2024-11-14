Mumbai: Is Aftab Poonawala, Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, On Hitlist Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang?

Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

Mumbai: One of the most wanted suspects in the murder of the politician Baba Siddique, Shubham Lonkar, is definitely working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police investigation has revealed. Further, there is information that Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar case, is on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

About The Revelations

These revelations emerged during the process of gathering: information on Shubham Lonkar, wanted in the Baba Siddique murder case, and police, in which the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 24 suspects so far. Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, the two most wanted accused in the case are still absconding.

The Mumbai Crime Branch is making extensive efforts to arrest Shubham Lonkar, who resides in Pune. As per sources, in January this year, the Akola police arrested Shubham Lonkar in an Arms Act case. At that time, police had seized three weapons from Shubham Lonkar. The Akola Police report indicates that Shubham Lonkar has connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, and he is allegedly involved in the trafficking of firearms.

In this investigation, it has been revealed that Shubham Lonkar contacted Anmol Bishnoi via WhatsApp Business on his mobile. This, for police, is confirmation that Shubham Lonkar is indeed working for the Bishnoi gang.

About The Murder Case

In May 2022, a young woman from Vasai, Shraddha ‘Walkar, was murdered and dismembered by her boyfriend, Aftab Poonawala, in Delhi. This case came to light in Nov 2022, after which Delhi Police arrested Aftab. Aftab is in Tihar and sources indicate he is a target of the Bishnoi gang. This information has put Maharashtra ATS and intelligence agencies on the alert.