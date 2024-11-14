 Mumbai: Is Aftab Poonawala, Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, On Hitlist Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang?
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Is Aftab Poonawala, Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, On Hitlist Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang?

Mumbai: Is Aftab Poonawala, Accused In Shraddha Walkar Murder Case, On Hitlist Of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang?

In May 2022, a young woman from Vasai, Shraddha ‘Walkar, was murdered and dismembered by her boyfriend, Aftab Poonawala, in Delhi. This case came to light in Nov 2022, after which Delhi Police arrested Aftab. Aftab is in Tihar and sources indicate he is a target of the Bishnoi gang. This information has put Maharashtra ATS and intelligence agencies on the alert.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Shraddha Walkar and Aaftab Poonawala | File Photo

Mumbai: One of the most wanted suspects in the murder of the politician Baba Siddique, Shubham Lonkar, is definitely working for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a police investigation has revealed. Further, there is information that Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walkar case, is on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

About The Revelations

These revelations emerged during the process of gathering: information on Shubham Lonkar, wanted in the Baba Siddique murder case, and police, in which the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested 24 suspects so far. Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar, the two most wanted accused in the case are still absconding.

Read Also
Salman Khan Gets 4th Death Threat In 10 Days, This Time Over Controversial Song Naming Lawrence...
article-image

The Mumbai Crime Branch is making extensive efforts to arrest Shubham Lonkar, who resides in Pune. As per sources, in January this year, the Akola police arrested Shubham Lonkar in an Arms Act case. At that time, police had seized three weapons from Shubham Lonkar. The Akola Police report indicates that Shubham Lonkar has connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol Bishnoi, and he is allegedly involved in the trafficking of firearms.

FPJ Shorts
Official X Handle 'Governmental' For Elon Musk-Led 'Department For Government Efficiency' Goes Up
Official X Handle 'Governmental' For Elon Musk-Led 'Department For Government Efficiency' Goes Up
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's Poster Stuck On Ganpati Picture Goes Viral
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities To Study Abroad
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case
Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case

In this investigation, it has been revealed that Shubham Lonkar contacted Anmol Bishnoi via WhatsApp Business on his mobile. This, for police, is confirmation that Shubham Lonkar is indeed working for the Bishnoi gang.

Read Also
Meesho Removes T-Shirts Glorifying Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi After Backlash Over Criminal...
article-image

About The Murder Case

In May 2022, a young woman from Vasai, Shraddha ‘Walkar, was murdered and dismembered by her boyfriend, Aftab Poonawala, in Delhi. This case came to light in Nov 2022, after which Delhi Police arrested Aftab. Aftab is in Tihar and sources indicate he is a target of the Bishnoi gang. This information has put Maharashtra ATS and intelligence agencies on the alert.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's...

'Congress Is New Muslim League': BJP Slams INC After Video Of Chandivali Candidate Naseem Khan's...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities...

Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Launches Scholarship Program For Students From Marginalized Communities...

Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case

Mumbai: TADA Court Increases Security For One Of The Star Witnesses In 1993 Blast Case

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of...

Congress Slams BJP For Broken Soybean MSP Promise, Claims Farmers Still Suffering

Congress Slams BJP For Broken Soybean MSP Promise, Claims Farmers Still Suffering